Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern

Veteran Bollywood writer Salim Khan was hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. His family, including Salman Khan and friends like Sanjay Dutt, visited him. Doctors say he is stable. Actress Somy Ali sent heartfelt wishes for his quick recovery.

Bollywood’s legendary writer Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after his health suddenly worsened. He reached his 90th birthday and now resides in the Intensive Care Unit. The doctors confirmed his condition as stable while a specialised team continues to observe him. Salim Khan is known for writing many successful movies, which include Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer and Don.

Family and friends visit:

After the news of his hospitalisation, many of Salim Khan’s family members rushed to the hospital. Salman Khan visited his father along with his wife Salma, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, his sisters Alvira and Arpita and his grandchildren.

His Bollywood friends came to visit him at the hospital. Sanjay Dutt visited the hospital to check on Salim Khan and provide his support. Javed Akhtar and other colleagues visited the hospital to express their concern and send their best wishes.

Health update from the hospital:

The hospital reported that Salim Khan arrived at their facility through a family doctor who provided initial emergency treatment before transferring him to the ICU. The medical team consists of heart specialists and brain doctors who are responsible for his treatment. The doctors confirmed his stability despite his ongoing stay in intensive care and they will proceed to monitor his condition.

Somy Ali sends good wishes:

Salim Khan received a heartfelt tribute from actress Somy Ali, who has maintained her friendship with the Khan family for numerous years. She referred to Salim Khan as her "father figure" because she felt deep sadness upon learning about his hospital admission. Somy Ali wished him a quick and full recovery and said she is praying for him to get better soon.