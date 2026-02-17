Salim Khan hospitalised: After Salman Khan, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita rush to Lilavati hospital

Salim Khan, veteran Bollywood screenwriter and father of Salman Khan, has been hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai and is receiving ICU treatment. His family, including Salman Khan, rushed to be by his side, while fans and colleagues are sending prayers for his speedy recovery.

Veteran Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, has been hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The 90-year-old man is receiving medical treatment at an Intensive Care Unit. The family has not shared the official reason for his hospital admission, but reports indicate that doctors are monitoring his condition closely. Fans throughout India are sending their prayers and good wishes for his rapid recovery.

Salman Khan and family at the hospital:

The family members immediately went to the hospital when they heard about Salim Khan's hospitalisation. Salman Khan visited Lilavati Hospital wearing a black T-shirt and a cap, but he chose not to talk with the news reporters. The family included Alvira Khan Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri and actor Aayush Sharma. The family's arrival at the event appeared on social media when fans showed their worry about the veteran writer through photos and videos.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrives at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to see Veteran actor and film producer Salim Khan, who has been admitted here. pic.twitter.com/E9KF2JaxnW — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

Legendary career and legacy:

Salim Khan is one of the highest-regarded individuals in Hindi cinema. He established the legendary writing team Salim-Javed together with his writing partner Javed Akhtar to create successful movies such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar and Don. Their work helped create the 'angry young man' persona, which Amitabh Bachchan used to perform and it continued to affect Bollywood films throughout the years.

Fans pray for his recovery:

Despite his advanced age of 90 years, Salim Khan continues to be a cherished presence in the film industry. Fans, together with his coworkers and other actors, have shown their support through their prayers for his healing. The hospital staff and family members are implementing every essential measure to deliver him optimal treatment. The industry maintains close monitoring of his health situation, which will be updated in the next few days.