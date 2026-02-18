Salim Khan Health Update: What is Digital Subtraction Angiography? Salman Khan's father underwent DSA procedure due to minor brain haemorrhage

Salman Khan's father and veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. The 90-year-old was put on ventilator support, and a procedure called DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) was performed on Khan, as per Dr Jalil Parkar of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Salman Khan's father and veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. The 90-year-old was put on ventilator support, and a procedure called DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) was performed on Khan, as per Dr Jalil Parkar of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Doctors said that after the initial assessment, Khan was initiated treatment in the emergency department and was shifted to the ICU on February 17. Dr Jalil Parkar added that a procedure called as DSA was performed on him which was uneventful and successful. No surgery was needed and the patient is hemodynamically stable, confirms doctor.

What is DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography)?

As per Radiopedia.org, Digital subtraction angiography (DSA) is a fluoroscopic technique used extensively in interventional radiology for visualization of blood vessels. Radiopaque structures such as bones are digitally eliminated ("subtracted") from the image, thus allowing for an accurate depiction of the blood vessels. In easy language, it is an X-ray that shows a patient's blood vessels by removing all other structures from the image.

During DSA, a special contrast medium or 'dye' is injected into your blood to make the blood vessels easier to see. DSA is required during bleeding vessels, any blood vessel diseases or used to assess the blood vessel systems of cancerous tumours.

Salim Khan health update

Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, in Mumbai after his health condition suddenly deteriorated, and he was put on ventilator. Speaking to reporters, Dr Jaleel Parkar from Lilavati Hospital said, 'Yesterday morning, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, Mr Sandeep Chopra. The doctor revealed that Salim Khan's blood pressure was high and was put on a ventilator. He said, "Ventilator was just a precaution so that his condition doesn't worsen. It was not that he was critical," he added. Dr Jaleel Parkar confirmed that no surgery was performed. He further assured that Salim Khan’s health condition is stable and that he continues to remain under medical observation. Khan has reportedly suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, as confirmed by doctors. Salman Khan rushed to the hospital as soon as his father was admitted. Other family members, including his brothers and sisters-in-law, Iulia Vantur also visited him. Several Bollywood colleagues, such as legendary writer Javed Akhtar and actor Sanjay Dutt, visited the hospital to check on Salim Khan.