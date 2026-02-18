FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after a minor health scare. Doctor said his condition was stable, and ventilator support was precautionary.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor
Salim Khan, the veteran Bollywood screenwriter and father of superstar Salman Khan, received treatment at Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, in Mumbai after his health condition suddenly deteriorated. The first reports created panic among fans, but doctors later confirmed that his condition never reached a dangerous level. The medical team used ventilator support as a protective measure to observe his health condition for safe monitoring purposes.

Doctor confirms minimal haemorrhage:

Speaking to reporters, Dr Jaleel Parkar from Lilavati Hospital said, 'Yesterday morning, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, Mr Sandeep Chopra. After seeing his condition and medication, we realised that he needed ICU hospitalisation.'

Further, the doctor revealed that  Salim's blood pressure was high, which was treated, and he was put on a ventilator because some investigations were required."Ventilator was just a precaution so that his condition doesn't worsen. It was not that he was critical," he added.

A small procedure has been performed, but the details are kept under wraps. However, Dr Jaleel Parkar confirmed that no surgery was performed. He further assured that Salim Khan’s health condition is stable and that he continues to remain under medical observation. Khan has reportedly suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, as confirmed by doctors, who are closely monitoring him as a precaution, and there is no immediate cause for concern.

Family and friends support:

Salman Khan rushed to the hospital as soon as his father was admitted and has stayed by his side. Other family members, including his brothers and sisters-in-law, are also present to support him. Several Bollywood colleagues, such as legendary writer Javed Akhtar and actor Sanjay Dutt, visited the hospital to check on Salim Khan and offer their good wishes.

Also read: Kiara Advani drops heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: 'You welcomed me with...'

Fans send prayers:

Salim Khan's hospitalisation news resulted in fans from India and other countries sending their messages of support. Somy Ali, who used to date Salman Khan, joined other celebrities and friends to show her concern for him and wish him a fast recovery. Salim Khan's family, together with his doctors have told fans that they will monitor his health status and provide updates when his condition progresses. Fans maintain their spiritual support and dedication to the legendary screenwriter who is recovering from his illness.

