Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter expected to be discharged from hospital this week

Salim Khan is recovering well after treatment for a brain clot at Lilavati Hospital and may be discharged soon. The update has brought relief to his family, including Salman Khan and his fans.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 12:04 PM IST

Veteran Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan is reportedly recovering well and may soon be discharged from Lilavati Hospital. The positive health update has brought relief to his family and fans across the country.

Salim Khan is recovering after treatment:

The 90-year-old author needed hospitalisation at Lilavati Hospital after doctors found a brain clot together with a minor brain haemorrhage in February. He required close medical observation while receiving treatment from a group of medical experts. The doctors conducted Digital Subtraction Angiography as their diagnostic procedure, which showed that no major surgical intervention was needed. He started on ventilator support because doctors regarded him as needing extra medical monitoring, but his health started to get better during the next few days. The medical professionals who watched his health condition reported that the veteran writer showed positive progress from his medical treatment. His recovery pace indicates that he will leave the hospital within three days, according to current reports.

Family relieved as health improves:

The Khan family members, who include Bollywood actor Salman Khan, feel relieved because they received news of his recovery. The hospital has hosted his family members and multiple friends from the film industry, who have visited him during the past three weeks. The family requested privacy about his health condition and they asked hospital staff not to share medical information with journalists.

Javed Akhtar, who has worked as a lyricist and filmmaker for many years, announced that Salim Khan has achieved the ability to sit up and converse, which demonstrates his ongoing progress toward better health. Salim Khan is widely known for his legendary writing partnership with Javed Akhtar, which produced several iconic Bollywood films in the 1970s and 1980s. The celebrated writer will return home soon, according to the wishes of his fans and well-wishers who support him during his recovery process.

