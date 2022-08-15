Salaar vs Fighter: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film to clash with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer actioner

Salaar-Fighter/File photos

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF Chapter 2 fame, had teased a major announcement for the film for today, i.e. August 15. And as expected, their major announcement shook the internet as the new poster of Salaar was unveiled along with its release date as September 28, 2023.

Now, the mega-budget actioner is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter which had already locked the same release date. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand who also makes his debut as the producer with the film as he has bankrolled Fighter, along with Viacom18 Studios, under his own banner Marflix.

It will be a battle of North vs South on the big screen as the two highly awaited films clash with each other. While Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, Hrithik and Deepika will be joined by Anil Kapoor in the aerial actioner.

On August 15, Salaar production house Hombale Films took to its social media accounts and wrote, "'Rebel'ing Worldwide on September 28, 2023" referring to Prabhas' 2012 action-film Rebel in its announcement. Even Prabhas took to his Instagram account and shared the new poster. Along with the poster, he wrote, "#TheEraOfSalaarBegins. See you at the cinemas from 28.09.2023. #Salaar".

READ | Salaar: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film release date announced with new poster



Before Fighter, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Vikram Vedha slated to release in cinemas on September 30 next month. And fans have been waiting for its announcement as no update has been shared by the makers yet for the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller.

Apart from Hrithik, Saif Ali Khan also stars in Vikram Vedha as the cop Vikram, played by R. Madhavan in the Tamil film, and the War star plays the gangster Vedha, played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. The Hindi film is also being helmed by the same husband-wife director duo of Pushkar-Gayatri.