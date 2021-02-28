'Salaar' Update: Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer gets a release date

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar finally gets a release date. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. Prabhas and Prashanth took to their social media pages and shared a new poster announcing the release date of the film. In the poster, the actor is seen giving a deadly look wearing a black T-Shirt and black jeans with black shades. The whole backdrop is smokey and in black.

Prabhas captioned the poster stating, "Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas! #Salaar14Apr22 @prashanthneel @shrutzhaasan @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @ravibasrur @bhuvanphotography @shivakumarart."

While Prashanth wrote, "Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar On April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all #Salaar14Apr22 @shrutzhaasan @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @ravibasrur @bhuvanphotography @shivakumarart."

Talking about Prabhas' upcoming films, the actor will next be seen in Radhe Shyam in which he is paired opposite Pooja Hegde. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

Prabhas also has Om Raut's Adipurush in which he plays the titular role. The film has Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and Sunny Singh in a pivotal role. Adipurush is set to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

The Baahubali actor also has Nag Ashwin's directorial in which he will be working with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The makers have roped in Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.