Salaar teaser Twitter reaction: Netizens say Prabhas 'at his best', call Prashanth Neel's action film 'visual spectacle'

Within 9 hours, the teaser of Prashanth Neel's film Salaar starring Prabhas got 25 million views and 1.2 million likes on YouTube.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Prabhas-Salaar

On Thursday morning, the makers of Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas released the much-awaited teaser. In no time, the teaser of the film started trending on social media.

Within 9 hours, the teaser got 25 million views and 1.2 million likes on YouTube. Fans took to Twitter and started praising the actor and the makers. One of the Twitter users wrote, “And finally the teaser is here, it's a fantastic teaser, Prabhas at his best in action.”  The second one said, “All are stunned by this crazy teaser now #SalaarTeaser.” The third one said, “Just amazing to watch this masterpiece trailer very much excited for movie #SalaarTeaser.”

The fourth one said, “Everybody should watch this movie right away because of Prabhas' amazing one. #SalaarTeaser.”  The fifth one said, “Finally the truth Salazar teaser is out. And it is everything u expect from Prabhas and Prashant Neel film.” Another said, “#SalaarTeaser Sabhi isko dekhne ke bad hairan Ho Gaye yeh achha hai.”

Earlier, the report of Prashanth Neel roping in Yash for a cameo in Salaar surfaced online. According to the reports, Prashanth wanted to create a connection between Prabhas-starrer and KGF 2. However, the official spokesperson of Hombale Films later stated that Yash will not be seen in Salaar.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the much-awaited movies of the year starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu among others in key roles. The film’s teaser is already garnering positive reviews from the audience and has left the fans excited about the movie. The film is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

 

