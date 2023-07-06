Salaar teaser: Prabhas to have crossover with KGF’s Yash? Fan spot major clue

Still from Prabhas' Salaar and Yash' KGF

Recently, the makers of the Prabhas-starrer Salaar released the much-awaited teaser of the film which left fans super excited and pumped up. One of the fans spotted a major clue in the teaser hinting at the film’s crossover with KGF 2.

On Thursday, a fan took to Twitter and shared two stills, one from the post-credit scene of Yash’s KGF 2 and another from the teaser of Prabhas’ Salaar. Both the stills had a similar location which made fans wonder if the two films are connected. Sharing the picture, the fan wrote, “Pic 1: #KGFChapter2 post-credit scene Pic 2: #SalaarTeaser So #KGFxSALAAR confirmed.”

Earlier, the report of Prashanth Neel roping in Yash for a cameo in Salaar surfaced online. According to the reports, Prashanth wanted to create a connection between Prabhas-starrer and KGF 2. However, the official spokesperson of Hombale Films later stated that Yash will not be seen in Salaar.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the much-awaited movies of the year starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu among others in key roles. The film’s teaser is already garnering positive reviews from the audience and has left the fans excited about the movie. The film is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

KGF 2 starring Yash was a blockbuster and was directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie also starred Srinidhi, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon among others.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was recently seen in the most expensive Bollywood movie Adipurush which faced controversies and failed to impress netizens. The movie was criticized for the depiction of its characters, dialogues, and its poor VFX. Other than Salaar, Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin’s project K in the pipeline which stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. The movie is currently under production and is slated to release next year.

