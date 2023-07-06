Search icon
Salaar teaser: Prabhas goes toe-to-toe with Prithviraj in part 1 of action saga, fans say 'this looks bigger than KGF'

Salaar teaser: Prabhas is back in an action avatar in the first part of Prasanth Neel's new saga, officially titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:35 AM IST

The teaser of Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar was unveiled on Wednesday morning and it promises to be a large-scale action fest. The film, being directed by KGF-fame Prasanth Neel, also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran along with an ensemble cast. The teaser also confirmed rumours that the upcoming film is part one of the Salaar saga and is called ‘Ceasefire’.

The teaser opens with a scene of several gun-toting men aggressively surrounding someone, who is tehn revealed to be Tinu Anand. His character says in 'simple English' so that there is 'no confusion': "Lion, cheetah all dangerous. But not in Jrassic Park." Upon hearing this, his aggressors take a step back. We are then treated to a montage of the hero taking on multiple bad guys in dilapidated settings. For a brief moment, we are treated to Prabhas' face as he makes a fist towards the camera. The next shot reveals the film's baddy - Prithviraj Sukumaran, looking all menacing.

Fans have praised the action and Prabhas’ screen presence. "The rebel star is back," wrote one. Another added, "I am getting KGF vibes but this looks bigger than that."

The synopsis of the film reads: “From the Makers of  KGF: Chapter 1 & 2, &  the visionary director Prashanth Neel, comes a film that will push the boundaries of cinematic brilliance, presenting you the official teaser of Salaar, featuring the powerhouse talents of Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram.

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar, billed as ‘an extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action’ is set to hit the cinema screens on September 28.

