Salaar: Teaser of Prashanth Neel directorial starring Prabhas to release on this date

Salaar, one of the biggest films of the year, directed by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and featuring superstar Prabhas is one of the most awaited films of the year. On Monday, the makers of the film announced the teaser release of the film.

After a long wait, the teaser of Prashant Neel’s directorial from the house of Hombale Films- Salaar is all set to release on 6th July, that is going to be one teaser for all the languages. After ruling the year 2022 with blockbusters like KGF 2 and Kantara, Prabhas starrer Salaar is the next big project from the house of Hombale Films that is surely going to set new records at the box office.

As the teaser of Prashant Neet’s upcoming is all set for its release, the excitement to witness a glimpse of this mega-action-packed film is even at its peak. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

Meanwhile, Sriya Reddy expressed her enthusiasm for being a part of Prashanth Neel’s directorial. Sriya Reddy was quoted as saying, “Salaar will be several notches above KGF. It will blow your mind. It is not an ordinary film. It is nothing like you’ve seen before. It’s a different world altogether.” For the unversed, the star has collaborated with the KGF maker for the first time.

With Sriya Reddy's comment about Salaar, the buzz surrounding the movie has increased many-fold. Sriya Reddy further revealed that the filmmaker is crafting a world akin to that of Game of Thrones in his upcoming film. She revealed, “Prashanth Neel is creating a world like that of Game of Thrones and Prabhas will be playing a powerful character in the movie. There’s also Prithviraj Sukumaran and other actors who could just blow everyone.”