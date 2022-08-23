Salaar star Prabhas to collaborate with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for action thriller?

Prabhas-Siddharth Anand/File photos

South superstar Prabhas and director Siddharth Anand will clash with each other next year as the makers of the Baahubali actor's next film Salaar, helmed by KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel, recently announced its release date as September 28, 2023, and Pathaan director Anand's next film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is scheduled to hit theatres on the same date.

However, as per a recent report, the actor-filmmaker duo will also be collaborating with each other for a stylish action thriller and begin shooting for the same in min-2023. It is being said that Siddharth, who delivered the action blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, will be finalising the script soon.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, “Both Prabhas and Siddharth are presently busy with their ongoing projects. However, the filmmaker has simultaneously started prepping for his collaboration with Prabhas. The film will be mounted on a large scale, and they want to start shooting for it in mid-2023. Siddharth will be locking the final script soon, and it will be shot in India and abroad too."



Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush and Project K in his pipeline. Based on the Ramayana, Om Raut directed Adipurush stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and their roles are based on Lord Rama and Ravana, while Kriti Sanon's role is based on Sita. Adipurush is slated to release in cinemas on January 12 next year.

Talking about Siddharth's next project, his next film is the actioner Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles. One of the most awaited films in Indian cinema since it marks SRK's comeback to screens after four years, the Yash Raj Films production will release in theatres on January 25, 2023.