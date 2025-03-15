Although Salaar grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide during its initial release in December 2023, it was not considered a major commercial success due to its enormous production costs and massive scale.

The re-releases trend has been successful in Bollywood, with many classic films receiving a new lease on life and attracting new audiences. The recent phenomenon often with restored prints or in new formats such as 3D or IMAX, tap into audiences' nostalgia, allowing them to relive fond memories or experience classic films on the big screen. And many films are breaking records, perfoming better than their initial response.

Prabhas’ magnum opus Salaar geared up for its re-release. Although it grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide during its initial release in December 2023, it was not considered a major commercial success due to its enormous production costs and massive scale. However, the film gained a wider following and received widespread critical acclaim after its release on OTT platforms. With its re-release, the film is now positioned to capitalise on this renewed popularity and appreciation.

Salaar re-release box office prediction

In a remarkable display of fan enthusiasm, Prabhas' blockbuster film Salaar has shattered records with an astonishing 27,000 tickets sold within a mere 24 hours. The excitement is palpable, particularly in Hyderabad and Vizag, where theaters have been inundated with "houseful" signs, indicating sold-out shows.

As the countdown begins for Salaar's grand re-release next Friday, the anticipation is building. The re-release has ignited a fresh wave of fervor among fans. With just seven days left until its theatrical return, the buzz surrounding Salaar is undeniable, and it remains to be seen whether this re-release will surpass the original's performance.

The advance booking for Salaar's re-release opened at 11 am IST on Thursday, and the response has been phenomenal. As of 11 am IST, over 27,000 tickets have been sold, spanning just 65 shows. Notably, 22 of these shows are already fully booked. According to Koimoi, the film has garnered a gross collection of Rs 33.50 lakh from pre-sales for its opening day, excluding blocked seats. This impressive start hints at a strong box office performance for Salaar's re-release.

About Salaar

Salaar is an action drama film directed by Prashanth Neel, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film was announced in December 2020 and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The music, cinematography, and editing were handled by Ravi Basrur, Bhuvan Gowda, and Ujwal Kulkarni/Shashank, respectively.