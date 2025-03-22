Despite the heavy buzz and promotional activities, the re-release of Salaar opened at shockingly low numbers, even less than Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam.

It is rightly said, 'content is king'. A good script and a film based on it will always be loved, and they can even beat the biggest of stars. This is not just a loose claim, but it's been proven again. Last week, Prabhas' pan-India actioner Salaar Part One- Ceasefire was re-released to much fanfare. Prashanth Neel's directorial performed well at its original release, and it was expected to score more with the re-run.

Despite the strong buzz around the re-release, Salaar Part One opened with low ticket sales. As Koimoi reported, Salaar failed to enter even the top 5 ticket pre-sales for Indian re-releases. However, Salaar managed to claim the fourth spot in the list of best ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-releases. Sadly, Prabhas was not there in the top 3.

The ticket sales of Salaar Day One

The portal quoted BookMyShow data noting that Salaar could only sell 26.35K. This figure is way lower than other re-releases of this year. The pan-India stature of Prabhas went pale in comparison with actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. Yes, Salaar couldn't come near the first-day collection of Sanam Teri Kasam, which is currently the highest-grossing re-release film in India. When it comes to box office collection, the official number hasn’t been revealed, but reportedly Salaar (re-release) opened with an estimated Rs 3.20 crore gross, which is really good for a Telugu film.

Sanam Teri Kasam first-day ticket sale

Speaking about the tragic romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, on the opening day of its re-release, the movie sold 152K, which is almost 476% higher than Prabhas’ and Prashanth Neel's film. Salaar was originally released in cinemas on December 23, 2023. The movie clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office, but still, it opened better than SRK's film, collecting Rs 95 crores across the languages, while Dunki earned Rs 30 crores on day one.