Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals why he agreed to be a part of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film

Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

The Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday, October 16, and on this special occasion, his first look from the highly awaited Salaar, which also features the Baahubali star Prabhas and is helmed by the KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel, was unveiled.

The Jana Gana Mana actor, who has also starred in multiple Bollywood films such as Aiyaa, Aurangzeb, and Naam Shabana, also revealed in an interview why he agreed to be part of the big-budget actioner Salaar in which his character is named Vardharaja Mannaar.

Prithviraj told Variety, "There are multiple reasons why Salaar would be a no-brainer for anybody to say yes to – it’s a Prashanth Neel film, a Hombale Films production and it is Prabhas’ film. It is Prabhas’ return to mainstream mass commercial cinema after a while. His films post Saaho have been slightly away from the mass action genre."

Adding that he cannot reveal much about the film at the moment, the actor continued, "The crux of the story is very much between Prabhas’ character and mine. I deem it a privilege that somebody like Prashanth Neel post KGF Chapter 2 thought it was worth waiting for me to be able to join the film. And I’m glad I made that decision to finally say yes to it, because having shot for a few days, I think it might just be one of those epic cinematic experiences. So, I’m really looking forward to Salaar as much as an actor, as I’m as a film lover."



READ | Salaar vs Fighter: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film to clash with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer actioner

Slated to release on September 28, 2023, Salaar will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter on the big screen. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand who is also directing the highly anticipated film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.