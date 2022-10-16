Salaar: Prashanth Neel shares Prithviraj Sukumaran's intriguing first look as Vardharaja Mannaar

Prashanth Neel/Instagram

On the occasion of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 40th birthday makers of Saalar have dropped his first look from the movie and it is all things intriguing. In the poster, he can be seen posing with an intense look.

Sharing the poster, Prashanth Neel wrote, “Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @therealprithvi, Presenting ‘Vardharaja Mannaar’ from #Salaar.@actorprabhas @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutzhaasan @iamjaggubhai_ @bhuvanphotography @ravibasrur @anbariv_action_director @shivakumarart @salaarthesaga #HBDPrithvirajSukumaran.”

Reacting to the poster one fan wrote, “The black shade of Prashanth neel films has separate fan base.” Another wrote, “great look.”

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj had said that he is working out dates with Prashanth Neel as he wants to work with Prabhas. And now, Hombale Films has tagged Prithviraj too in its latest announcement which confirms him being a part of the upcoming film. Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting role.

Earlier this year, Prabhas was seen in the period romantic drama Radhe Shyam in which he starred opposite Pooja Hegde. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, failed to perform at the box office. Reportedly, the film suffered losses of up to Rs 100 crore and thus, Prabhas would want to bounce back as the pan-India star with Salaar.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush and Project K in his pipeline. Based on the Ramayana, Om Raut directed Adipurush stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and their roles are based on Lord Rama and Ravana, while Kriti Sanon's role is based on Sita. Adipurush is slated to release in cinemas on January 12 next year.