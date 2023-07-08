Salaar: Teaser of Prabhas film crosses 100 million views in two days, makers reveal details about trailer release

Prabhas in Salaar/Hombale Films Twitter

The upcoming pan-India actioner Salaar unites the Baahubali star Prabhas with the KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel, and hence, there are huge expectations from the film. The film's teaser was unveiled on Thursday morning, July 6, at the specified time of 5:12 AM and wreaked havoc on the internet. It showcased the main villain Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Vardharaja Mannaar, and gave the viewers just a glimpse of the titular hero. The teaser also confirmed that Salaar will be released in multiple parts with the first part being titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Within just two days, the teaser has crossed 100 million views across all social media platforms. Celebrating this glorious achievement, the production house Hombale Films took to their social media handles on Saturday morning, July 8, shared a special poster with Prabhas' visual as seen in the teaser, and penned a note thanking the audience for their love and support and also revealed details about the trailer release. They captioned their post, "100 Million Views and we're feeling dino-mite! Thank you all for being part of this incredible milestone. Your support means the world to us."



Their note read, "Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the Salaar revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema's prowess. A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the Indian film Salaar teaser beyond 100 million views! Your unwavering support fuels our passion and drives us to deliver something truly extraordinary."



Sharing that the trailer will be released in August end, it further continued, "Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly-anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, as big things await you. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared to witness the magnificence that awaits. Together, let's continue this exhilarating journey, creating history and celebrating the power of Indian cinema."

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar also features Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram in pivotal roles. The first part of the pan-India actioner will release in cinemas worldwide on September 28. Vivek Agnihotri is reportedly planning to release his next, The Vaccine War on the same date setting up an interesting box office clash.



