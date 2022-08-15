Salaar: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film release date announced with new poster

Salaar new poster-Hombale Films/Twitter

After the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel's next film Salaar has become one of the most awaited flicks in the Indian film industry as it unites the filmmaker with the Baahubali star Prabhas. On the 76th Independence Day, i.e. August 15, the production house Hombale Films released a new poster of Salaar with its lead actor and announced its release date as September 28, 2023.



Sharing the new poster, Hombale Films took to its social media accounts and wrote, "'Rebel'ing Worldwide on September 28, 2023" referring to Prabhas' 2012 action-film Rebel in its announcement. Even Prabhas took to his Instagram account and shared the poster. Along with the poster, he wrote, "#TheEraOfSalaarBegins. See you at the cinemas from 28.09.2023. #Salaar"



Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting role. Earlier this year, Prabhas was seen in the period romantic drama Radhe Shyam in which he starred opposite Pooja Hegde. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, failed to perform at the box office. Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush and Project K in his pipeline.



Malayalam superstar Prithviraj had said that he is working out dates with Prashanth Neel as he wants to work with Prabhas. And now, Hombale Films has tagged Prithviraj too in its latest announcement which confirms him being a part of the upcoming film. Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting role.



Earlier this year, Prabhas was seen in the period romantic drama Radhe Shyam in which he starred opposite Pooja Hegde. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, failed to perform at the box office. Reportedly, the film suffered losses of up to Rs 100 crore and thus, Prabhas would want to bounce back as the pan-India star with Salaar.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush and Project K in his pipeline. Based on the Ramayana, Om Raut directed Adipurush stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and their roles are based on Lord Rama and Ravana, while Kriti Sanon's role is based on Sita. Adipurush is slated to release in cinemas on January 12 next year.

For Project K, Prabhas unites with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan for the mega science fiction film. The Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Disha Patani.