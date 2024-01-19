Headlines

Flight operations to remain suspended for over 2 hours daily at Delhi airport till Republic Day

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Meet India's highest-paid actress, returned Miss India crown, rejected many big films, now earns Rs 1 crore per minute

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Meet India's highest-paid actress, returned Miss India crown, rejected many big films, now earns Rs 1 crore per minute

8 vegetarian foods for healthy bones

10 foods that lose vital nutrients during cooking

8 foods that make you taller

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Within a month of grand release, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar got an OTT release, but there is a catch.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer action thriller Salaar Part One: Ceasefire had a blockbuster run at the box office, and within a month of the theatrical release, the film will now be available on OTT. Prashanth Neel's directorial was released on the pan-India level on December 22, and as Sacnilk reported, Salaar Part One grossed Rs 613 crores worldwide. 

Salaar OTT release has a catch

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire will stream on Netflix from January 20. On the streaming platform, Salaar will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, but not in Hindi. Yes, that's the catch we mentioned before. Except for Hindi, Salaar will be available in other regional languages. The OTT release of the Hindi version hasn't been announced yet, and we can expect another platform to release the Hindi version of Salaar. 

Netflix dropped a post on their social media, announcing the OTT release of Salaar. On their social media platforms, Netflix shared a poster of Salaar with the caption, "Get ready for the action extravaganza #SalaarCeaseFire streaming on @NetflixIndia from Jan 20 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Tamil."

Here's the post

At the box office, Salaar had to face a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Despite the mega clash, Salaar went on to impress the masses. In an interview, Prashanth Neel reacted to Dunki vs Salaar clash, and said, "There is no war between Dunki and Salaar. I don't think either of us thinks like that. I don't think the makers of Dunki think like that, I don't think the makers of Salaar think like that. We are here to survive and we are here to impress the audience. We are here to entertain the audience. We are not here to compete amongst ourselves. This is not a cricket match." Salaar will be followed by a sequel Salaar Part Two.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Update: Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

Kriti Sanon trips in high heels, Shahid Kapoor comes to rescue in viral video, netizens react

R Praggnanandhaa defeats World Champion Ding Liren, emerges as India's leading chess player

PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid was once bigger than Aamir, Salman, SRK; then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now he...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE