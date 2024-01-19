Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Within a month of grand release, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar got an OTT release, but there is a catch.

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer action thriller Salaar Part One: Ceasefire had a blockbuster run at the box office, and within a month of the theatrical release, the film will now be available on OTT. Prashanth Neel's directorial was released on the pan-India level on December 22, and as Sacnilk reported, Salaar Part One grossed Rs 613 crores worldwide.

Salaar OTT release has a catch

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire will stream on Netflix from January 20. On the streaming platform, Salaar will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, but not in Hindi. Yes, that's the catch we mentioned before. Except for Hindi, Salaar will be available in other regional languages. The OTT release of the Hindi version hasn't been announced yet, and we can expect another platform to release the Hindi version of Salaar.

Netflix dropped a post on their social media, announcing the OTT release of Salaar. On their social media platforms, Netflix shared a poster of Salaar with the caption, "Get ready for the action extravaganza #SalaarCeaseFire streaming on @NetflixIndia from Jan 20 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Tamil."

At the box office, Salaar had to face a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Despite the mega clash, Salaar went on to impress the masses. In an interview, Prashanth Neel reacted to Dunki vs Salaar clash, and said, "There is no war between Dunki and Salaar. I don't think either of us thinks like that. I don't think the makers of Dunki think like that, I don't think the makers of Salaar think like that. We are here to survive and we are here to impress the audience. We are here to entertain the audience. We are not here to compete amongst ourselves. This is not a cricket match." Salaar will be followed by a sequel Salaar Part Two.