Salaar makers react to rumours of Prabhas-starrer being postponed, clear the air on box office clash with SRK’s Dunki

The makers of Salaar have made a bold statement regarding the film's release and its looming clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, Prabhas’ upcoming film, is one of the most heavily anticipated films to come out this year. The film was originally supposed to release in September but was eventually postponed to December 21. That meant it would clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Recently, after Shah Rukh Khan reaffirmed that Dunki was indeed releasing on December 21, there were rumours that Salaar may be getting postponed to avoid the clash. Now, the film’s makers have cleared the air.

Salaar is produced by Hombale Films, makers of hits like KGF and Kantara. The film is being helmed by Prasanth Neel, the director of KGF. Given all that, plus Prabhas’ star power, it is hugely anticipated. But then Dunki is no pushover either. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, fresh from two all-time blockbusters, collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. With the buzz at its peak, the makers recently started the trend #50DaysToSalaarCeaseFire on social media. The trend is almost a message from the makers in reaction to the news of the postponement.

Now, trade insider Ramesh Bala has tweeted that the trailer of the film will arrive by November end or in the early December. “The actioner helmed by #PrashanthNeel and featuring #Prabhas is creating the excitement among the masses and the film will arrive in cinemas on scheduled date, December 22nd, 2023,” Bala wrote. This further reaffirms the film’s release date.

Salaar : Part 1 Ceasefire is helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the actioner boasts of the ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. The pan-India film will arrive in cinemas on December 22 in Hindi , Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam.