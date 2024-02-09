Twitter
Headlines

‘Jasprit Bumrah is...' : Former Australia captain's praise for India's pace spearhead

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Instagram may soon allow you to use AI to write messages, will help you to…

Russian President Putin ready to negotiate with Ukraine, says 'We prepared huge document...'

Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Jasprit Bumrah is...' : Former Australia captain's praise for India's pace spearhead

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Instagram may soon allow you to use AI to write messages, will help you to…

Teams with most ODI series whitewashes

Steps to make a teddy bear at home

8 benefits of yoga

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

Lights, Camera, Action! Your guide to top movies showing at your nearest PVR INOX Cinemas this weekend

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar Part One Ceasefire is finally releasing in Hindi on OTT.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Hindi version of Prabhas’ blockbuster Salaar Part One Ceasefire is finally arriving on streaming platforms. The film, which released in December last year, was a runaway hit, minting over Rs 600 crore worldwide and marking a return to form for its lead actor. Since then, its original Telugu as well as a few dubbed versions had released on OTT but the Hindi version had not. Starting next week, that is set to change.

Salaar’s Hindi version will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, a release from the streaming platform confirmed. The streamer also posted a promo of the film’s Hindi OTT release on its social media, answering fans questions about its release once and for all. “Tumne bulaya aur Salaar chala aaya (You called and Salaar is here),” read the caption.

Talking about the film’s Hindi release, director Prashanth Neel said in a statement, “Whether you resonate with Vardha's struggles or Deva's might, at the end of the day, both are burdened by their own battles. That's what, to me, makes Salaar stand out – a story that will connect with you. Now with the film coming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, we can’t wait to take it to newer horizons and find another set of audiences that connect with the story and I personally, am super excited to see that!”

Salaar Part One Ceasefire is the first of a two-part action revenge saga that stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was originally shot in Telugu and also released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions released on Netflix last month, with the English dub also arriving on the platform earlier this week.

In reaction to the film’s Hindi OTT release, Prabhas , who essays the titular role, says, “I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the year celebrating the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire! The journey of putting this film has been incredible and an emotional rollercoaster for us. With the film now coming in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar and its unparalleled reach, I can’t wait for audiences across the globe to witness this story. My fans in North and Central India have been storming social media to know when Salaar will come in Hindi on streaming and this one is for all of them.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bollywood’s most successful director has 17 hits, first hit franchise; not Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani

'PM Modi not OBC by birth, belongs to general caste': Rahul Gandhi

Where do India stand in WTC points table after New Zealand thrash South Africa by 281 runs in 1st Test?

Meet most expensive captain of IPL 2024; it's not MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or Shikhar Dhawan

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was listed in Time magazine's top 10 films, it's not Padmaavat, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE