Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar Part One Ceasefire is finally releasing in Hindi on OTT.

The Hindi version of Prabhas’ blockbuster Salaar Part One Ceasefire is finally arriving on streaming platforms. The film, which released in December last year, was a runaway hit, minting over Rs 600 crore worldwide and marking a return to form for its lead actor. Since then, its original Telugu as well as a few dubbed versions had released on OTT but the Hindi version had not. Starting next week, that is set to change.

Salaar’s Hindi version will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, a release from the streaming platform confirmed. The streamer also posted a promo of the film’s Hindi OTT release on its social media, answering fans questions about its release once and for all. “Tumne bulaya aur Salaar chala aaya (You called and Salaar is here),” read the caption.

Talking about the film’s Hindi release, director Prashanth Neel said in a statement, “Whether you resonate with Vardha's struggles or Deva's might, at the end of the day, both are burdened by their own battles. That's what, to me, makes Salaar stand out – a story that will connect with you. Now with the film coming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, we can’t wait to take it to newer horizons and find another set of audiences that connect with the story and I personally, am super excited to see that!”

Salaar Part One Ceasefire is the first of a two-part action revenge saga that stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was originally shot in Telugu and also released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions released on Netflix last month, with the English dub also arriving on the platform earlier this week.

In reaction to the film’s Hindi OTT release, Prabhas , who essays the titular role, says, “I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the year celebrating the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire! The journey of putting this film has been incredible and an emotional rollercoaster for us. With the film now coming in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar and its unparalleled reach, I can’t wait for audiences across the globe to witness this story. My fans in North and Central India have been storming social media to know when Salaar will come in Hindi on streaming and this one is for all of them.”