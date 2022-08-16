Salaar director Prashanth Neel shares crucial update about his upcoming film with Jr NTR

Prashanth Neel- Jr NTR

Kannada director Prashanth Neel has become a nationwide sensation with Yash starrer actioner KGF series. This year KGF Chapter 2 wrote history, and it made Neel one of the most promising directors of Indian cinema. After KGF 2, Neel's next directorial with Prabhas, Salaar has already become the talk of the town, and now the director has even shared a crucial update on his collaboration with Jr NTR.

After Salaar, Neel will bring another actioner with RRR star Jr NTR and currently it's titled NTR 31. Yesterday, during the poster launch of Salaar, Prashanth opened up on NTR 31 and revealed that the shooting of the film will begin next year in April or May.

After the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel's next film Salaar has become one of the most awaited flicks in the Indian film industry as it unites the filmmaker with the Baahubali star Prabhas. On the 76th Independence Day, the production house Hombale Films released a new poster of Salaar and announced its release date as September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting role. Earlier this year, Prabhas was seen in the period romantic drama Radhe Shyam in which he starred opposite Pooja Hegde. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, failed to perform at the box office. Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush and Project K in his pipeline.

Jr NTR is gaining worldwide appriciation with his portrayal of Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. International magazine Variety has even named the actor in his prediction list for Oscars 2023 under the Best Actor category.