Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

'Sanjay Singh not my...': Brij Bhushan distances himself from WFI row after suspension of newly-elected body

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Meet only Indian actor to be followed by Instagram's official account, it's not SRK, Ranbir, Prabhas, Akshay, Rajni

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

'He does not...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

6 films Anil Kapoor rejected, including big international franchise

Effective home remedies to get rid of winter rashes

Frozen Peas vs Fresh Peas: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 as it collected Rs 158.10 crore worldwide on the day of its release.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

article-main
Prabhas in Salaar-Venu Swamy/Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prabhas has finally tasted success after a string of flops with his recent release Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the pan-India actioner marked the first collaboration between the Baahubali star and the KGF filmmaker. With two massive forces coming together, there was a huge excitement for the film and it opened to massive numbers.

As Salaar made the record for the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023, Prabhas fans slammed the astrologer Venu Swamy for his past comments on the actor's career. After Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush had failed commercially, the astrologer had said that the superstar had seen all the highest points possible in his career.

"Producers of his future movies should take a look at their own horoscopes. It will be tough for Prabhas here onwards. He saw the peaks he had to. He has to return to doing small-budget movies like Eshwar (his debut movie) and build his career all over again", he had added. X, formerly known as Twitter, users slammed the astrologer with hilarious memes on the micro-blogging platform.

Salaar recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 as it collected Rs 158.10 crore worldwide, surpassing the previous record set by Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, which opened at Rs 142.70 crore globally this year when it released in cinemas on October 19.

Prabhas also broke his own record of highest opening day collection for an Indian film in 2023 as Salaar collected Rs 90.70 crore net in India on its opening day. The superstar's previous release this year Adipurush held the ecord earlier for highest opening day collection in India in 2023 with the earnings of Rs 86.75 crore.

READ | Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Salaar release, review highlights: Fans say Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Baahubali ka record todegi'

Gujarat allows alcohol consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors, residents

'Not done yet': CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on removal of Hijab ban in Karnataka

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE