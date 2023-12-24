As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 as it collected Rs 158.10 crore worldwide on the day of its release.

Prabhas has finally tasted success after a string of flops with his recent release Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the pan-India actioner marked the first collaboration between the Baahubali star and the KGF filmmaker. With two massive forces coming together, there was a huge excitement for the film and it opened to massive numbers.

As Salaar made the record for the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023, Prabhas fans slammed the astrologer Venu Swamy for his past comments on the actor's career. After Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush had failed commercially, the astrologer had said that the superstar had seen all the highest points possible in his career.

"Producers of his future movies should take a look at their own horoscopes. It will be tough for Prabhas here onwards. He saw the peaks he had to. He has to return to doing small-budget movies like Eshwar (his debut movie) and build his career all over again", he had added. X, formerly known as Twitter, users slammed the astrologer with hilarious memes on the micro-blogging platform.

Salaar recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 as it collected Rs 158.10 crore worldwide, surpassing the previous record set by Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, which opened at Rs 142.70 crore globally this year when it released in cinemas on October 19.

Prabhas also broke his own record of highest opening day collection for an Indian film in 2023 as Salaar collected Rs 90.70 crore net in India on its opening day. The superstar's previous release this year Adipurush held the ecord earlier for highest opening day collection in India in 2023 with the earnings of Rs 86.75 crore.



