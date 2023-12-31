Headlines

Salaar box office collection day 9: Prabhas-starrer becomes seventh Indian film in 2023 to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide

Before Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Leo, and Jailer crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the global box office in 2023.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Salaar/Hombale Films Instagram
Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire continues to break records at the box office. The pan-India actioner, which has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, was released in the cinemas on December 22 and has enthralled the audiences despite mixed to negative reviews from critics.

Salaar has now become the seventh Indian film in 2023 to mint Rs 500 crore worldwide after Shah Rukh Khan's masala actioners Pathaan and Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama Animal, Sunny Deol's patriotic action drama Gadar 2, Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller Leo, and Rajinikanth's action drama Jailer.

On its ninth day, as per Sacnilk, Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 12.50 crore in India taking its domestic net collection to Rs 329.62 crore. The industry tracker also shared on its X (previously known as Twitter) account on Saturday night that the action thriller film has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark globally. The production company Hombale Films has reported that Salaar has grossed Rs 556.84 crore in eight days of its release.

Earlier, on its first day of release, Salaar recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 as it collected Rs 158.10 crore worldwide (as per Sacnilk), surpassing the previous record set by Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, which opened at Rs 142.70 crore globally when it released in cinemas on October 19.

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Bobby Simha in key roles, Salaar clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki. Released on December 21, Dunki has grossed Rs 340 crore worldwide in nine days.

READ | Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

 

