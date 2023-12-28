Headlines

Salaar box office collection day 7: Prabhas-starrer crosses Rs 300-crore mark in India, earns Rs 13.50 crore on Friday

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer holds well, and the film has breached mark Rs 300-crore mark in India

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

Image source: File photo
Salaar box office collection day 7: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer action thriller Salaar Part One: Ceasefire continues to dominate the box office. Released on December 22, Prashanth Neel-directed has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark in India. As per the industry tracker portal Sacnilk, Salaar collected Rs 13.50 crores on Thursday from all the languages. In seven days, Salaar has earned Rs 308.90 crores from all languages in India. 

As far as occupancy is concerned, Salaar got 19.85% occupancy from the Telugu version. In the Hindi version, Salaar got 19.19% occupancy. As far as the Tamil version is concerned, Salaar got 16.34% occupancy. The Malayalam version of Salaar got 17.78% of occupancy on Thursday. The Kannada version of Salaar got 13.60% occupancy. As far as worldwide collections are considered, Salaar will touch the Rs 500-crore mark by Friday. However, the official data is awaited. 

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by  Homebale Films' Vijay Kiragandur. A sequel, Salaar Part 2 will conclude the saga of friends-turned-enemies, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardharajan Mannaar (Prithviraj Sukumaran).

Salaar stars Prabhas alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film brings together this ensemble cast for what promises to be an engaging cinematic experience. Salaar is Prashanth Neel's fourth film after Urgaam, KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. His upcoming directorial includes a film with Jr NTR currently titled NTR 31.

 

