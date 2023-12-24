Salaar box office collection day 2: Despite drop, Prabhas' actioner inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar suffered a drop on Saturday, despite positive responses from the masses.

Salaar box office collection day 2: After taking a gigantic start, Prabhas' latest film, Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar, has suffered a drop on its second day. The early estimates of Saturday box office collection are out, and despite the decline in the collection, Salaar is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark in India.

As per the industry tracker portal, Sacnilk, on Saturday, Prabhas' actioner collected Rs 55 crores from all the languages in India. Salaar opened with Rs 90 crores in India, and despite a drop in Saturday's collection, the movie has earned Rs 145 crores from all languages. On Sunday, the movie will easily breach the Rs 150 crore mark in India. As far as the worldwide collection, Salaar is expected to collect more than Rs 230 crores in the first weekend.

Salaar scored the highest footfalls on the opening day of 2023

As per Sacnilk, Salaar recorded the highest opening day footfalls in India in 2023. On X (formerly Twitter), the portal reported that Salaar had recorded footfalls of 59.13 lakh on opening day. After Salaar, Prabhas' last release, Adipurush had recorded the second-highest opening day footfalls with 55.83 lakhs. With 44.36 lakhs, the third place for biggest opening day footfalls is taken by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Vijay's Leo recorded footfalls of 44.24 lahks, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had a footfall of 39.70 lahks on their first days.

On the first day, Salaar’s team – Hombale Films – released a statement saying the film has grossed Rs 175 crore worldwide. Salaar is the biggest opening Indian film of the year. Positive reviews mean that the film can build on word of mouth and can perform super strong during the festive season of Christmas.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Homebale Films' Vijay Kiragandur. A sequel, Salaar Part 2 will conclude the saga of friends-turned-enemies, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardharajan Mannaar (Prithviraj Sukumaran).