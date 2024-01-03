Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

Till now, Salaar has already crossed the worldwide total of Prabhas' last film Adipurush, and it is proudly marching towards Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar continues to perform well at the box office, and the film is proudly marching towards Rs 600 crore worldwide. The early estimates of day 12 (2nd Tuesday) are here, and the film has already grossed Rs 550 crore worldwide.

As per the industry tracker portal Sacnilk, Salaar collected Rs 7.50 crores from all languages in India. Till Monday (day 11), the film's worldwide collection was Rs 557 crores. Combining these two figures, we have Rs 564.5 crores till day 12. The overseas collection of Tuesday still needs to be updated so that we can expect Rs 3-4 crores more in this total. Overall, it is safe to say that Salaar is heading towards breaching the Rs 600-crore mark worldwide.

As far as comparison is concerned, Salaar has already crossed the worldwide collection of Prabhas' last film Adipurush. As per Sacnilk, Adipurush collected Rs 393 crore worldwide and it was a major flop at the box office.

Prashanth Neel on Salaar vs Dunki 'ugly social media war'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel said that his film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is not at war with Dunki and slammed the possessive fans for making the Christmas clash between the two films ugly. He said, "This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes and the emotions get the better of you. It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate of being a part of something like that. It's nasty is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass."

Salaar will be followed by a sequel, Salaar Part Two, giving a conclusion to best friends Deva-Vardharajan Mannar turned into sworn enemies.