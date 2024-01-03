Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

Till now, Salaar has already crossed the worldwide total of Prabhas' last film Adipurush, and it is proudly marching towards Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:03 AM IST

article-main
Image source: File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar continues to perform well at the box office, and the film is proudly marching towards Rs 600 crore worldwide. The early estimates of day 12 (2nd Tuesday) are here, and the film has already grossed Rs 550 crore worldwide. 

As per the industry tracker portal Sacnilk, Salaar collected Rs 7.50 crores from all languages in India. Till Monday (day 11), the film's worldwide collection was Rs 557 crores. Combining these two figures, we have Rs 564.5 crores till day 12. The overseas collection of Tuesday still needs to be updated so that we can expect Rs 3-4 crores more in this total. Overall, it is safe to say that Salaar is heading towards breaching the Rs 600-crore mark worldwide. 

As far as comparison is concerned, Salaar has already crossed the worldwide collection of Prabhas' last film Adipurush. As per Sacnilk, Adipurush collected Rs 393 crore worldwide and it was a major flop at the box office. 

Prashanth Neel on Salaar vs Dunki 'ugly social media war'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel said that his film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is not at war with Dunki and slammed the possessive fans for making the Christmas clash between the two films ugly. He said, "This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes and the emotions get the better of you. It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate of being a part of something like that. It's nasty is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass." 

Salaar will be followed by a sequel, Salaar Part Two, giving a conclusion to best friends Deva-Vardharajan Mannar turned into sworn enemies. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni named 'man of the year' by daily, women rights activists have this to say...

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks in 2023, conducted over 1000 raids

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE