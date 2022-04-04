Sajid Shaikh transitions from an influencer to an actor in the South Indian film industry and OTT

A 20-year-old social media sensation and actor born and nurtured in Mumbai, Sajid Shaikh has approximately 3 million followers on Instagram.

Online social media is today's virtual marketplace and location. A strong social media presence is required for anyone who wishes to build their business swiftly. Today's celebrities are social media influencers. Because they have the ability to affect clients' behaviour patterns, small and large businesses reach out to them to market their products and services. Here we have Sajid Shaikh, who is preparing to enter the film industry.

Sajid Shaikh, also known as @its_sajid_shaikh, is a Mumbai-based social media actor. A 20-year-old social media sensation and actor from Mumbai, he was born and nurtured in the city. He has approximately 3 million followers on Instagram.

He attended Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya for his basic and secondary schooling, as well as Ambedkar College in Wadala for his college studies. Sajid Shaikh worked as a baker and dreamed of building a name for himself on social media sites like YouTube and Instagram.

People from all across the country look up to him as an inspiration because he is so good at what he does. His Instagram accounts are full of modelling photographs and videos, and his YouTube channel has roughly 56.8K subscribers.

Sajid Shaikh's path to this point, however, was not without difficulties. He's experienced his share of misfortunes. He is from a working-class household. Mohammad Hanif Shaikh, Sajid's father, used to be a taxi driver but had to retire owing to health issues. After seeing his father's condition and ensuring that Sajid and his siblings receive an education, Sajid chose to take responsibility. Sajid, like his father, recognised his father's condition early on and began working. His father instilled in him a strong sense of self-respect and dignity. Sajid's desire motivated him to work hard from a young age to elevate his family out of poverty and establish a better life for himself.

He is working on a South Indian film and a web series, which will undoubtedly be a success.

Sajid is only 20 years old, yet he already has a good job and a large social media following. He has a lot of repeat customers because of his friendly demeanour and networking skills. Many firms have approached him for marketing and collaboration; he has accomplished all of this without the assistance of anybody else. Sajid has a bevvy of upcoming films and online web series that are sure to be blockbusters.

