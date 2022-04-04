Sajid Shaikh transitions from an influencer to an actor in the South Indian film industry and OTT

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Sajid Shaikh transitions from an influencer to an actor in the South Indian film industry and OTT

A 20-year-old social media sensation and actor born and nurtured in Mumbai, Sajid Shaikh has approximately 3 million followers on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Online social media is today's virtual marketplace and location. A strong social media presence is required for anyone who wishes to build their business swiftly. Today's celebrities are social media influencers. Because they have the ability to affect clients' behaviour patterns, small and large businesses reach out to them to market their products and services. Here we have Sajid Shaikh, who is preparing to enter the film industry.

Sajid Shaikh, also known as @its_sajid_shaikh, is a Mumbai-based social media actor. A 20-year-old social media sensation and actor from Mumbai, he was born and nurtured in the city. He has approximately 3 million followers on Instagram.

He attended Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya for his basic and secondary schooling, as well as Ambedkar College in Wadala for his college studies. Sajid Shaikh worked as a baker and dreamed of building a name for himself on social media sites like YouTube and Instagram.

People from all across the country look up to him as an inspiration because he is so good at what he does. His Instagram accounts are full of modelling photographs and videos, and his YouTube channel has roughly 56.8K subscribers.

Sajid Shaikh's path to this point, however, was not without difficulties. He's experienced his share of misfortunes. He is from a working-class household. Mohammad Hanif Shaikh, Sajid's father, used to be a taxi driver but had to retire owing to health issues. After seeing his father's condition and ensuring that Sajid and his siblings receive an education, Sajid chose to take responsibility. Sajid, like his father, recognised his father's condition early on and began working. His father instilled in him a strong sense of self-respect and dignity. Sajid's desire motivated him to work hard from a young age to elevate his family out of poverty and establish a better life for himself.

He is working on a South Indian film and a web series, which will undoubtedly be a success.

Sajid is only 20 years old, yet he already has a good job and a large social media following. He has a lot of repeat customers because of his friendly demeanour and networking skills. Many firms have approached him for marketing and collaboration; he has accomplished all of this without the assistance of anybody else. Sajid has a bevvy of upcoming films and online web series that are sure to be blockbusters.

 

 

(Sponsored feature)

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

    Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

    Toyota’s most expensive car in India gets new sibling, 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 breaks cover

    Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

    Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

    Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

    Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE