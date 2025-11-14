Not Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, THIS film won Popular Choice Award at Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025

Producer and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, along with director Mohit Suri, received the award at a ceremony in Mumbai.

Saiyaara, one of Indian cinema's highest-grossing romantic dramas, has added another feather to its cap. Starring Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda, the film cemented its place as a modern blockbuster by winning the Popular Choice Award at the Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025. Released on July 18, the film has grossed a staggering Rs 570 crore worldwide, garnering praise for its music, debut cast, and Mohit Suri's direction.

Producer and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, along with director Mohit Suri, received the award at a ceremony in Mumbai. An emotional Suri said, "This is really special. I've been working in this field for 20 years, and this is my first award." The filmmaker, known for hits like "Aashiqui 2" and "Kalyug," explained that "Saiyaara's" success is very special for him, as it marks his first collaboration with YRF.

Suri also recalled his early love for cinema and credited the iconic film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" for inspiring his journey in cinema. He said, "I still remember when I was a kid and went to see "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" in the theatre. That was the first time I got bitten. I knew I wanted to be a filmmaker."

Expressing his gratitude, the director said, "Akshay, I wouldn't be here without you." He recalled the moment he narrated the script of "Saiyaara" to YRF chairman Aditya Chopra and Vidhani: "They loved it and said they wanted to make it."

Suri explained that YRF had demanded "the best film and the best music," and the film met those expectations and even exceeded them. In fact, the title track of "Saiyaara" made history by becoming the first Hindi song to reach the Billboard Top 10 worldwide.

With Ahaan Pandey and Anit Padda's impressive debut, many have compared the film to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's stellar debut in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.' Calling the moment "really proud," Vidhani said, "I think this film, being the highest-grossing love story of all time, is a testament and a moment that makes us really proud."

Praising the team's hard work, she further said, "This award is for the entire cast and crew who have worked tirelessly to bring this film to this level."

Mohit Suri's 'Saiyyara', starring newcomers Ahaan Pandey and Anit Padda, will release in theatres on July 18, 2025. The film is based on the love story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), who dreams of becoming a famous singer, and Vaani Batra (Anit), an aspiring journalist. Their relationship faces many ups and downs of love, ambition and family expectations, making it an emotional and engaging romantic drama.

