Saiyaara: Will Mohit Suri's romance drama with Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda pull box office numbers? Here's what advance booking stats say

Ahead of the big release, Saiyaara’s heart-wrenching love story reflects high audience interest since over 1 lakh tickets have already sold on its opening day in India.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has often woven magic with his secret sauce of romance on screen that resonates with audiences on a deeper level. No doubt, he has gained a cut fan following for his emotional storytelling laced with soulful music, elevating narratives as we have seen in his rich filmography, boasting Aashiqui 2, Footpath, Ek Villain, Kalyug, Awarapan and Malang among others. Now, the filmmaker has roped in new talents–Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday and Big Girls Don’t Cry fame Aneet Padda to weave the same magic in the upcoming film, Saiyaara. So the question arises if he can repeat the same appeal and box office success as his previous hits, as Saiyaara is set to hit theatres tomorrow, on Friday (July 18, 2025).



How will Saiyaara fare on the opening day at the box office?

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the Saiyaara cast and crew have not taken the route of big promotions, and debutants Ahaan and Aneet are kept out of media glare ahead of release. Despite that the makers have successfully created strong buzz around the much-awaited film with its soulful music and fresh narrative as showcased in the trailer. Ahead of the big release, the film’s heart-wrenching love story reflects high audience interest since over 1 lakh tickets have already sold on its opening day in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has sold over 1.50 lakh tickets before Friday, grossing around Rs 4.57 crore (with block seats). With these impressive ticket sales, the film is eyeing a strong opening despite no substantial promotions. 97,541 tickets have been sold across major national cinema chains for its opening day. However, the Mohit Suri-directed film is likely to face stiff competition with Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great, which also releases this week.



CBFC cuts 10 seconds of a sensual scene from Saiyaara

Meanwhile, the makers of Saiyaara have been asked by the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) to cut 10 seconds of ‘sensual, intimate, and involving body exposure’ visuals between the lead actors. In addition, certain dialogue has been modified. The film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate, and the final runtime is 2 hours, 36 minutes and 50 seconds.