Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

Here’s your curated guide to this week’s top releases. Whether you’re in the mood for intense thrillers, breezy romances, or reflective dramas, the coming days promise a binge-worthy ride for every taste.

This week’s OTT lineup offers a vibrant mix of action, comedy, romance, and heartfelt storytelling across various platforms. From Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Tamannaah Bhatia's Do You Wanna Partner to Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, explore these breathtaking storytelling.

Coolie on Prime Video: September 11

Rajinikanth leads Coolie as Deva, a union leader who uncovers the dark secrets behind his friend’s death, thrusting him into a brutal underworld controlled by smugglers. This high-octane, revenge-driven narrative features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan.

Do You Wanna Partner on Prime Video: September 12

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty star as best friends navigating India’s male-dominated craft beer industry. With sceptical investors and family doubts, they rely on wit, resilience, and friendship to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Rambo in Love on JioHotstar: September 12

This Telugu rom-com follows Rambo, a clumsy office worker whose life turns upside down when his ex-lover reappears as his investor. Amid quirky corporate chaos, old emotions resurface, leading to a lighthearted story of second chances and modern love.

Saiyaara on Netflix: September 12

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, inspired by A Moment to Remember, stars Ahaan Panday as a musician and Aneet Padda as a poet with alzheimer disease. Their love blossoms through poetry and music, weaving passion and heartbreak.

You and Everything Else on Netflix: September 12

This Korean drama, led by Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun, follows the complex bond of Eun-joong and Sang-yeon, childhood rivals turned lifelong companions. Reunited by illness, they revisit years of friendship, envy, and unspoken emotions.

