Saiyaara star says film would have flopped with Shah Rukh Khan in lead: ‘Ahaan Panday ko utha ke Jawan mein…’

Actor Varun Badola, who recently appeared in the box-office blockbuster Saiyaara, has been grabbing headlines for his take on the “Star vs Content" debate. Badola weighs in on the ongoing debate, sharing is perspective on whether films still need big stars or not.

Varun Badola on “Star vs Content" debate

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit for his YouTube channel, the actor said that Saiyaara's massive success doesn't mean films don't need a big superstar anymore. He explained that giving a big star a role that doesn't fit their style, or casting a newcomer in a huge film, can go wrong. He further said that Shah Rukh Khan's fame would be too small for a film like 'Saiyaara'. At the same time, one can't expect Ahaan Panday to be completely ready for a massive film like 'Jawan'.

“People are saying that this film has proven that we don’t need stars anymore. That’s not true. Abhi tum Ahaan Panday ko utha ke Jawan mein daalo, Jawan flop ho jayegi. Shah Rukh ko Saiyaara mein daal do, Saiyaara flop ho jayegi. Shah Rukh will suddenly become too big for the film, and Ahaan will not have the personality to run Jawan,” Badola said.

About the films

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever for debutants. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

