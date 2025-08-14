Twitter
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty visit Premanand Maharaj amid Rs 60 fraud case, businessman offers kidney, guru says...

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...

Virat Kohli on cusp of history, needs 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara in elite ODI list

Watch: Pakistan batter loses cool, abuses teammate after horrific run-out against Bangladesh

Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, quotes to share on August 15

Mrunal Thakur issues apology to Bipasha Basu for body shaming her: 'My intent was...'

Not Yashasvi Jaiswal or Abhishek Sharma! Ravi Shastri names THIS player as 'rising star of Indian cricket'

Kwala and NCERT Sign MoU to Bring Immersive Learning to Students

Independence Day 2025: President Murmu hails Operation Sindoor in I-Day eve address, calls it 'historic example in...'

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

ENTERTAINMENT

Saiyaara star says film would have flopped with Shah Rukh Khan in lead: ‘Ahaan Panday ko utha ke Jawan mein…’

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever for debutants.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 09:34 PM IST

Saiyaara star says film would have flopped with Shah Rukh Khan in lead: ‘Ahaan Panday ko utha ke Jawan mein…’

Actor Varun Badola, who recently appeared in the box-office blockbuster Saiyaara, has been grabbing headlines for his take on the “Star vs Content" debate. Badola weighs in on the ongoing debate, sharing is perspective on whether films still need big stars or not. 

Varun Badola on “Star vs Content" debate

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit for his YouTube channel, the actor said that Saiyaara's massive success doesn't mean films don't need a big superstar anymore. He explained that giving a big star a role that doesn't fit their style, or casting a newcomer in a huge film, can go wrong. He further said that Shah Rukh Khan's fame would be too small for a film like 'Saiyaara'. At the same time, one can't expect Ahaan Panday to be completely ready for a massive film like 'Jawan'.

“People are saying that this film has proven that we don’t need stars anymore. That’s not true. Abhi tum Ahaan Panday ko utha ke Jawan mein daalo, Jawan flop ho jayegi. Shah Rukh ko Saiyaara mein daal do, Saiyaara flop ho jayegi. Shah Rukh will suddenly become too big for the film, and Ahaan will not have the personality to run Jawan,” Badola said.

About the films

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever for debutants. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Also read: Saiyaara director Mohit Suri makes BIG claims, says he was blackmailed over...: 'Couple of them called...'

Also read: Saiyaara director Mohit Suri makes BIG claims, says he was blackmailed over...: 'Couple of them called...'
