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Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda deletes Instagram after facing backlash for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda' film

Reet Padda, sister of Aneet Padda, deleted her Instagram after facing heavy backlash for calling the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'propaganda,' sparking widespread debate on social media about the movie and her comments.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda deletes Instagram after facing backlash for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda' film
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Aneet Padda’s sister, Reet Padda, has been caught up in a social media controversy after she criticised the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it 'propaganda.' Her comments quickly drew strong reactions online, and in response to the backlash, she has deleted her Instagram account.

What Reet said:

Reet declared through her social media account that Dhurandhar: The Revenge presented a 'government-friendly narrative' while she studied the film's content. The film used political elements to demonstrate actual historical events, which she described as propaganda because some viewers would interpret it differently. Her comment also referenced other controversial films, including The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, which she criticised in the same vein.

Backlash on Social Media:

The online community displayed strong reactions to her viral comments. The public was divided into two groups, who either supported her right to speak or criticised her film analysis and her perspective on delicate issues. The argument spread through different platforms because people shared screenshots of her statements.

Reet first made her Instagram account private because the public showed excessive attention and negative reactions to her. The search results for her profile started showing that her profile had been removed because she had deleted or deactivated it completely. She has also removed her LinkedIn account amid the controversy.

Also read: Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2: 'Homi Adajania has great aesthetic visual sense'

Public conversation:

The incident shows that when people criticise a major film, it creates a situation that becomes active on social media platforms. People responded to Reet's statement with divided opinions, where some people supported her right to speak, but others believed she used improper language. The conflict over Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows that political and social themes in films create strong emotional reactions from viewers.

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