Saiyaara star Aneet Padda denies selfie request from fan, netizens have mixed reactions; WATCH viral video

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and led by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is breaking records at the box office ever since its release. Now, a video of the actress denying a selfie request from a fan is getting viral online, garnering mixed reactions from fans.

What happened?

Aneet Padda, who is receiving immense love from audiences for her performance in Saiyaara, was seen leaving a salon. Dressed in a blue shirt and a pair of denims, she was being guided through the crowd by her team, just when a fan asked for a selfie.

Aneet politely refused and kept heading towards her car. Meanwhile, some fans are calling it "rude", others are cutting her some slack, given she's still adjusting to fame.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Celebrity worshiping should stop then only their attitude will decrease. The citizens should stop all this nonsense", wrote one user. Another user commented, "Rude". A third joined, "She is not used to the camera and paparazzi. Let's give her some time".

Meanwhile, Saiyaara is still shattering all box office records. Within six days of release, the film surpassed Rs 150 crores, getting ahead of the collections of big releases like Sikandar, Kesari, and Jaat. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saiyaara is a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, best known for having directed hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.