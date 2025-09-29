Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday signs his second project with THIS filmmaker: Report

Ahaan Panday's next will be an Ali Abbas Zafar action romance with a love story at the centre of the plot. The upcoming untitled film is set to go on floors around the first quarter of 2026, as per reports.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday signs his second project with THIS filmmaker: Report
Ever since Ahaan Panday made waves with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, there has been constant scrutiny over his next move. As latest reports are to be believed, the newcomer has once again bet on romance with a twist of action with seasoned director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for hits like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). 

Ahaan Panday's next is action romance with Ali Abbas Zafar: Report

According to Pinkvilla reports, Ahaan Panday has signed his second big-screen project with Aditya Chopra, which would be an action romance.  Reportedly, the script has been locked, and the music sessions have already begun. The upcoming untitled film is set to go on floors around the first quarter of 2026, as per reports.

Several other sources confirmed that his next will be an Ali Abbas Zafar action romance with a love story at the centre of the plot. A source close to IANS said, “Ahaan Panday came from nowhere and became the biggest Gen Z star of the country with a theatrical pull that is rare for any debutant to have!”

“Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar were clear that his next had to be a love story again, but he needed to be presented in a whole new avatar, and the flavour of action in this romance makes it a super fresh film.” Another source said: “After Saiyaara, Ahaan is immensely loved by everyone, especially by young boys and girls, for his brilliant acting as a dedicated lover who never stops supporting his Alzheimer-stricken girlfriend! His performance made people cry in theatres, and the makers wanted to take forward the emotion that people currently have for him with his next film.”

Ahaan Panday's acting debut with Saiyaara

Talking about Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara, the musical romantic drama film is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember. The film stars Aneet Padda as female lead. It emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film.

(With inputs from IANS)

