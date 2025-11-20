Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday breaks silence on dating Aneet Padda, says 'we’ve both made each...'

Ahaan Panday and Anita Padda have been the talk of the town since the release of their debut film, "Saiyyara," in theatres this year.

Ahaan Panday and Anita Padda have been the talk of the town since the release of their debut film, "Saiyyara," in theatres this year. Not only did they become overnight stars, but their incredible onscreen chemistry also convinced fans that they were truly in love. Soon, rumours of Ahaan and Anita's relationship, which blossomed on the sets of Mohit Suri's film, began to circulate. Karan Johar even recently predicted on Sania Mirza's talk show that they could become the next "hottest couple in Bollywood." But now, Ahaan has revealed the truth once and for all.

In a recent interview with GQ India, when Ahaan Panday was asked if he was really in a relationship with his 'Saiyaara' co-star Anit Padda, he said, "Anit is my best friend. The entire internet thinks we're together, but that's not the case. Chemistry isn't always romantic -- it's about comfort, security, and being in the public eye. We both made each other feel that way. Even though she's not my girlfriend, my relationship with Anit will never be like that. Before Saiyaara, we both loved Paulo Coelho's quote: 'The possibility of a dream coming true is what makes life interesting.' We dreamed that dream together, and it came true. Everything we share is very special."

Revealing his current relationship status, Ahaan said, "I'm single." And what kind of boyfriend is he? The young star revealed, "From what my past girlfriends have told me, my love language is service and grand gestures." How cute is that?

Well, Ahan and Aneeth may not be a couple in real life, but their onscreen chemistry is unmatched. For their fans, we hope to see them together in another film soon. Currently, Ahan is busy preparing for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film, produced by YRF, starring Sharvari. Aneeth, on the other hand, is playing the lead role in Shakti Shalini, the sixth film in the Maddock horror comedy universe. We wish them both the best for their bright future in Bollywood!

