FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base

Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet

Brazil: Massive fire breaks out at COP30 summit venue in Belem, evacuation underway

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday breaks silence on dating Aneet Padda, says 'we’ve both made each...'

PM Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal on their engagement; wedding on THIS date

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution

Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check ou

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son,

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection

Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday breaks silence on dating Aneet Padda, says 'we’ve both made each...'

Ahaan Panday and Anita Padda have been the talk of the town since the release of their debut film, "Saiyyara," in theatres this year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 11:31 PM IST

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday breaks silence on dating Aneet Padda, says 'we’ve both made each...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahaan Panday and Anita Padda have been the talk of the town since the release of their debut film, "Saiyyara," in theatres this year. Not only did they become overnight stars, but their incredible onscreen chemistry also convinced fans that they were truly in love. Soon, rumours of Ahaan and Anita's relationship, which blossomed on the sets of Mohit Suri's film, began to circulate. Karan Johar even recently predicted on Sania Mirza's talk show that they could become the next "hottest couple in Bollywood." But now, Ahaan has revealed the truth once and for all.

In a recent interview with GQ India, when Ahaan Panday was asked if he was really in a relationship with his 'Saiyaara' co-star Anit Padda, he said, "Anit is my best friend. The entire internet thinks we're together, but that's not the case. Chemistry isn't always romantic -- it's about comfort, security, and being in the public eye. We both made each other feel that way. Even though she's not my girlfriend, my relationship with Anit will never be like that. Before Saiyaara, we both loved Paulo Coelho's quote: 'The possibility of a dream coming true is what makes life interesting.' We dreamed that dream together, and it came true. Everything we share is very special."

 

 

Revealing his current relationship status, Ahaan said, "I'm single." And what kind of boyfriend is he? The young star revealed, "From what my past girlfriends have told me, my love language is service and grand gestures." How cute is that?

Well, Ahan and Aneeth may not be a couple in real life, but their onscreen chemistry is unmatched. For their fans, we hope to see them together in another film soon. Currently, Ahan is busy preparing for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film, produced by YRF, starring Sharvari. Aneeth, on the other hand, is playing the lead role in Shakti Shalini, the sixth film in the Maddock horror comedy universe. We wish them both the best for their bright future in Bollywood!

Also read: Shilpa Shirodkar, who failed in 10th, married man with 'double' MBA, quit films due to...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check ou
US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details
US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son,
WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base
WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players
Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'
Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE