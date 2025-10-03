Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover celebrates working birthday, says 'For me, being on set feels...'

Actor Shaan R Grover is spending his birthday on set, working on his upcoming project, instead of a grand celebration. He expresses his love for acting and gratitude for the success of Saiyaara, which continues to inspire him. Fans are showering him with warm wishes as he sets new career benchmarks.

Actor Shaan R Grover, best known for his impactful role in Saiyaara, is celebrating his birthday a little differently this year. Instead of a grand party or a day off, Shaan is busy working on his upcoming project. The actor believes that being on set is the best way to spend his birthday, as it aligns with his passion and love for acting.

Talking about working on his birthday, Shaan shared, “For me, being on set feels like home. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday than doing what I love the most. This project is very close to my heart, and I feel grateful that I get to work on it on my special day.”

ALSO READ: From Cannes Jury to Barbie Doll: 5 times Aishwarya Rai made India proud internationally

Reflecting on the love and appreciation he has received for Saiyaara, Shaan also expressed his gratitude to fans. He said, “The success of Saiyaara has been overwhelming. The way audiences connected with my character and the story means the world to me. It has given me the motivation to keep pushing myself and take on more challenging roles.”

With his dedication and strong screen presence, Shaan R Grover continues to win hearts and set higher benchmarks for himself. His fans, meanwhile, are showering him with warm wishes as he celebrates another milestone in his journey.