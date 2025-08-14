Saiyaara director Mohit Suri makes BIG claims, says he was blackmailed over...: 'Couple of them called...'

Saiyaara has been making waves at the box office ever since it was released. With its heartfelt storytelling, soulful music, and the chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Pada, it deeply resonated with young audiences, making it a cultural phenomenon. Even director Mohit Suri redeemed himself with Saiyaara's humongous success, as he recently revealed how he was 'written off' by the industry owing to his last underwhelming performance. He also made a shocking claim that some individuals, whom he considered friends, threatened to write bad reviews unless he complied.

Saiyaara has been making waves at the box office ever since it was released. With its heartfelt storytelling, soulful music, and the chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Pada, it deeply resonated with young audiences, making it a cultural phenomenon. Even director Mohit Suri redeemed himself with Saiyaara's humongous success, as he recently revealed how he was 'written off' by the industry owing to his last underwhelming performance. He also made a shocking claim that some individuals, whom he considered friends, threatened to write bad reviews unless he complied.

Why was Mohit Suri blackmailed over Saiyaara?

Mohit Suri said Saiyaara's success rattled the very same people who had written him off. “A couple of them called me also, saying, ‘We are going to write a bad review unless you…’ I’m like, ‘Write it, I won’t read it. ’ I’ll make a film, you have a right to watch it or not watch it. Same way, you make your content, I won’t read it," he recalled in a candid conversation with Faridoon Shahryar on YouTube.

Further, Mohit shared his long-standing scepticism towards reviews, citing the example of his major hit film Aashiqui 2 that was overlooked by certain media circles. Suri shared that he deleted his social media accounts to avoid bias and noise, “I stay away because I don’t know which one is genuine and which one is not. Some of them are my friends, and I know that they charge money for it," he explained.



Why did Mohit Suri credit Aditya Chopra for Saiyaara?

Suri also revealed how his planned Aashiqui 3 pivoted due to creative differences between production houses. He shared that Aditya Chopra encouraged him to transform the story into a new film with newcomers in the lead roles. He credited Chopra for believing in him, saying, "Aditya not only believed in me but pushed me to make Saiyaara with fresh faces."

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is defying expectations and leaving critics and audiences alike in awe. It has been making moolah at the box office, already crossed Rs 500 crore globally.