Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Mohanlal's Empuraan to become highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025

Helmed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the intense romantic drama Saiyaara has become one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. It has earned close to Rs 320 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. Now, the Yash Raj Production has also surpassed Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year at the overseas box office.

Saiyaara beats Empuraan

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer action thriller Chhaava is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with the domestic earnings of Rs 125 crore gross and worldwide collections of Rs 265 crore. The action thriller film earned Rs 142 crore gross overseas, and now, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer has minted Rs 145 crore in the international markets to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office in 2025.

Saiyaara box office records on opening day

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer had scored the biggest opening ever for a film led by debutants as it clocked Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day of release. The previous record was held by Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak, that had opened at Rs 8.76 crore in 2018. It also sold the highest opening day tickets for a film with debutants in 25 years after Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor's Refugee in 2000

Reasons behind Saiyaara success

The Mohit Suri directorial is being loved by the audiences for strong performances from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, emotional depth, engaging screenplay, and heartfelt direction. The multi-composer soundtrack, with five original songs and two reprises, is one of the major factors behind the film's success. The Saiyaara title track, Barbaad, Humsafar, and Dhun have already become chartbusters and are topping the streaming charts.

