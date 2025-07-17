Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda reveals how Mohit Suri approved her and Ahaan Panday with 'that famous stare': 'I’m lucky to...'

Aneet took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her hugging Mohit. She then went on to write how she bagged the film, which marks the debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday

Aneet Padda, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Saiyaara’, has penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker Mohit Suri. She said that the director sees love the way few do and understands pain that feels honest. Aneet took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her hugging Mohit. She then went on to write how she bagged the film, which marks the debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday.

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda pens a note for Mohit Suri

She wrote: “I met a man named @mohitsuri. He sees love the way few do, understands pain in a way that feels honest and true. He’s felt it like anyone else, I guess, but chose to give it meaning instead. To really look at it, hold it close, and see where it led.” “Images and music alone wouldn’t do. He needed them breathing together to make something true. So he called the cameraman @vikzss, who captured the sight, a woman chasing lost magic and light @sumanaghoshs, a man who believed @s_nk_lp and wrote it with care, & the mentor, the man who gives dreams a chance #AdityaChopra, always there,” Aneet added.

Aneet said that they built a “team, all the cast and crew, stayed up through nights, made something new.” “The odds were against them, but they chose the fight because they had a story that needed life. Even if it failed, they knew they’d have tried, because something with soul should never be denied. Then came a woman with a searching mind @shanoosharmarahihai, a little magic here, a little hope there until she found two wanderers who still believed, silly, new, scared, and naïve.” “To Mohit, she said, ‘They’re the right ones to find. Shape them, teach them they’re eager and kind. They don’t know much yet, but one thing is clear: Their hearts are true, and their hopes are sincere. Are they the best? I really don’t know. But look close enough, and you’ll see them glow.’”





Aneet Padda recalls how Mohit Suri made his choice?

Aneet recalled how Mohit sat “in his big red chair, made his choice with that famous stare.” “I’m lucky to have seen it up close and near. Ahaan and I are lucky to be here lucky to have this man who let us in, who answered so many of our whens and whys within. You’re a beautiful human being, Mohit Suri, leaving a mark with every song.” “Thank you for the vision that’s carried so strong. Thank you for the music, for letting us see. Thank you for sharing your heart with the world, and with me.”

Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to release on July 18.