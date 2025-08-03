Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda’s LinkedIn profile now goes viral; Know why netizens going gaga

Saiyaara actor Avneet Padda's LinkedIn profile has gone viral. Netizens have praised her bio which mentioned her many hidden parts of her personality and her interests.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 02:33 PM IST

Mohit Suri’s latest release, ‘Saiyaara’, is continuing to garner praise for its massive success, making it the biggest box office blockbuster of the year. Before the film completes its first month, it has developed a big craze among moviegoers. The film’s actors- Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda are debutants but have delivered an amazing performance. Its actor Aneet Padda has become an acclaimed actor after her movie’s success countrywide. Now she is making news for her college bio which went viral along with her LinkedIn profile which has awed the fans.

Her LinkedIn account shows that Aneet studied Political Science at the University of Delhi and also interned at Vistara. Her bio becomes more interesting for netizens as it reveals that she’s a singer-songwriter and actor. But what really grabbed the attention of netizens was how her “About” section was curated. Her bio reflects her deep interest in political science and how getting involved in the art of acting has helped form her interest in human resources and social change. However, it seems that the debutant actor made her profile while she was still studying in the University as her bio does not show any update of her acting career.

How fans reacted to Avneet Padda’s viral LinkedIn profile?

Her profile went viral after a Reddit user posted a screenshot of it on Sunday with the caption: “Beauty with brain.” Her profile instantly caught attention due to the heightened fame she earned from the success of her first film. The post quickly went viral and led many of the fans and users alike to post interesting comments. Netizedns praised her background and found her bio relatable.

“It feels so refreshing to see someone normal is getting into Bollywood. She looks like one of us, and I'm all here for it,” one user commented. Another added, “She feels like one of us.”   

