'Sairat' actress Rinku Rajguru appeared for her class 12 Maharashtra board exams, here's how much she scored!

Popular actress Rinku Rajguru alias Prerana who shot to fame with the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat, on Tuesday cleared class 12th board exams conducted by the Maharashtra board. The actress scored 82 per cent marks in the Arts stream. Rinku Rajguru scored 533 marks out of total 650, her father Mahadev Rajguru informed from Solapur.

Rinku had appeared for the exam, held in February-March this year, at a centre in her native Solapur district. Rinku had scored 66 per cent marks in class 10.

The national award winning actress's second Marathi movie 'Kagar' was released in February. Her father said Rinku was currently shooting in Belgaum in neighbouring Karnataka. When asked about her further education, Mahadev said his daughter would complete her graduation while working in movies.

Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule, tells the story of two young college students from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families. The film was a huge success at box-office. It became the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.