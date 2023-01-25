Saindhav teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati-Sailesh Kolanu give glimpse of their upcoming pan-India film, unveil FIRST look

Credit: Venkatesh/Instagram

Venkatesh Daggubati aka Victory Venkatesh has joined forces with HIT director Sailesh Kolanu for the Tollywood star’s landmark 75th film. On Wednesday, the makers announced the film, titled Saindhav, and gave a glimpse of it.

The makers also released the poster which shows a bearded Venkatesh toting a gun. In the background, there’s a car and an explosion taking place. Saindhav, clearly, will be high on action and Venky will play an intense role.

The first glimpse shows Venkatesh entering a port area in the fictional city Chandraprastha with a medical ice-box. He brings out a gun from the container and then warns a group of goons: "Nenikkade untanraa ... ekkadiki ellanu ... rammanu ..." The makers have also announced that they intend to commence the shoot soon. Santosh Narayanan. who gave the background score for the video. will be composing the movie’s music.

Fans reacted to the teaser, and one of them wrote, "From a long time,eagerly awaiting for an action entertainer from Venky. Finally it's happening and definitely, it will become a biggest Blockbuster all over." The second one said, "This is unexpected one from Venky sir... Just awesome look and rocking music... Blockbuster on the way." The third one said, "We need a biggest blockbuster and resounding one with Victory venkatesh garu and sailesh and Niharika banner with Anirudh music let's score a biggest hit than that of Vikram.. World wide Victory venkatesh fans and global telugu audience are eagerly waiting!."

The film, being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, has raised expectations as the star, the director and the producer have all delivered blockbusters with each of their last movies.

Saindhav is production No, 2 from Niharika Entertainment after their successful foray with Shyam Singha Roy. For Venkatesh, incidentally, this will be his most expensive movie ever. It will be released in all southern languages and Hindi. The names of the other cast members will be announced soon. (With inputs from IANS)

Read|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan brings back his action-packed bhaijaan avatar, says 'bring it on'-Watch

