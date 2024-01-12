Saindhav public review: Fans hail Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer’s action sequences, call film ‘paisa vasool'

Netizens hail Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performances in their latest release Saindhav.

Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqqui's much-awaited film Saindhav has finally hit the theatres and has opened to a positive response from the audience. The fans can't stop hailing the action sequences in the film and praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Venkatesh Daggubati's performances.

The pan-India film has clashed with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas. The fans are calling the film a family entertainer. Here's a look at what the moviegoers have to say about Venkatesh Daggubati's film.

One of the tweets read, "A better story compared to Venky Mawa Before Movies. Mainly fights, Sankranti Paisa vasool."

Another user wrote, "It's the best movie of #Venkatesh, Lot's of Action, lot of Twist and Turn and Interval is literally mind-blowing. Goosebump."

Another tweet read, "VenkyMama in emotional scenes are a treat but in action he is a rage definitely and #Saindhav proves it Venkatesh Venkatesh's acting will connect with everyone in Saindhav's film and his acting will become a lot of fans, especially emotional scenes."

Another wrote, "#saindhav #VenkyMama flashback look @andrea_jeremiah cutie @Nawazuddin_S comedy I want a complete movie with @VenkyMama flashback look."

Another user called it a family entertainer and wrote, "Perfect family entertainment cinema #Saindhav must watch in big screens emotional scenes Venkatesh acted very well."

Another fan wrote, "Every scene is perfectly handled finest performances top-notch visuals #Saindhav emotions are intact."

Helmed by Saileh Kolanu, Saindhav is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The film also has an ensemble cast of talented stars including Mukesh Rishi, Jishu Sengupta, Arya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the movie, Venkatesh plays the role of a doting father, who goes to any length to save his daughter's life. Netizens are also praising Nawauddin Siddiqui's performance as the villain in the film. It will be interesting to see if the film can sustain itself amid the clash with Guntur Kaaram, Merry Christmas, HanuMan, and Captain Miller.