Saif Ali Khan turns 55: Why does he stand out among Bollywood's leading Khans?

Saif Ali Khan turns 55 and on his birthday let's revisit his unforgettable roles. From Dil Chahta Hai to Sacred Games, he has broken stereotypes with bold choices, shifting effortlessly between romance, action and OTT. His acting career makes his Bollywood's most versatile yet underrated actors.

When we talk about Bollywood’s Khans, it's always Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan who usually dominate the conversation. But Apart from these Khans, Bollywood’s chote Nawab aka Saif Ali Khan has also built his career with unforgettable performances. His versatile roles and bold choices made his one of the most underrated stars of his generation.

Early career and the chocolate boy phase

The son of legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan, Pataudi entered Bollywood in the 1990s. Initially Saif Ali Khan grabbed the title of ‘chocolate boy’ due to his charming looks. Apart from his romantic comedies and family dramas, true fame came only in the 2000s when he took stronger roles that showcased his acting depth.

Breakthrough with Dil Chahta Hai and Hum Tum

The real breakthrough came with Dil Chahta Hai (2001), where Saif was seen as Sameer winning millions of hearts. Later in Hum Tum (2004), a cult romantic comedy opposite Rani Mukerji, which earned him the National Award for Best Actor beating Shah Rukh Khan’s acclaimed performance in Swades.

Took risk in his acting journey

Unlike many Bollywood heroes who stick to safe roles, Saif wasn’t afraid to take risks. His performance as Langda Tyagi in Omkara (2006) remains one of Bollywood’s finest villain portrayals. With Race (2008), he proved his action-hero persona, while Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Cocktail (2012) showed his range in romance and complex character arcs. Recently, his role in Vikram Vedha (2022) presented him in yet another unconventional avatar.

Popularity on digital platforms

Saif Ali Khan was the first Khan to headline a web series. Sacred Games (2018) became India’s first global streaming phenomenon, making his place as a risk-taker in new formats. He later starred in Tandav and Jewel Thief, proving his ability to seamlessly switch between films and digital platforms.

The Nawab who never chased stardom

Saif Ali Khan has shaped his own acting career with talent, bold choices and versatility. Whether it’s a big commercial entertainer, an indie drama or a web series, the Nawab of Pataudi continues to prove he is one of the most underrated Khans of Bollywood.





