Saif Ali Khan slams growing Paparazzi culture: ‘My life was fine without them’

Saif Ali Khan says Bollywood's growing paparazzi culture is taking away the mystery of stardom, adding that excessive public visibility affects celebrities' privacy and that his life was better before constant media attention.

Saif Ali Khan has openly expressed his views on Bollywood's expanding paparazzi culture, claiming that excessive visibility detracts from the mystery surrounding movie stars. The actor feels that celebrities should have some privacy and that it might be difficult to distinguish between one's private and professional lives when they are constantly in the spotlight.

Saif Ali Khan says constant visibility affects stardom

Saif discussed the growing number of paparazzi and the complex relationship that celebrities have with the media in an interview with writer Barkha Dutt. He admitted that while some public persons feel at ease welcoming photographers, this isn't always the case. Saif said, 'It’s a very weird relationship. Some people pay them to turn up, which I think is very cool. With the media, you never really know who is a genuine media person. And if you say anything, you come across as spoiled. It’s a very tricky situation to say anything negative.'

The actor expressed that fans' interest in movie stars has dwindled due to incessant celebrity coverage, which he believes erodes the mystique of stardom. He noted that while paparazzi culture is evolving in India, it is more invasive in the US and UK, where photographers often capture celebrities in vulnerable moments, leading to discomfort. He criticised this constant exposure, stating it detracts significantly from stardom, recalling that he was happier before the rise of paparazzi culture.

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Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Saif Ali Khan is preparing for the release of the suspense thriller Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam is set to premiere on September 11, 2026, featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, with a special cameo by Mohanlal. Previously, Saif appeared in Kartavya, directed by Pulkit, with co-stars including Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra.