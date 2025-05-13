Despite his speech challenges, Ibrahim's parents sent him to boarding school in England, where he had a transformative experience.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his acting debut in the Netflix film "Nadaaniyan", a romantic drama produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The debutant faced scrutiny after its release, with some praising his looks but criticizing his acting. Even his grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, reportedly admitted that he wasn't impressive in the film. Amidst this, Ibrahim garnered sympathy by revealing he was diagnosed with jaundice at birth, which affected his brainstem.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared in a recent GQ interview that he has struggled with speech difficulties since childhood due to severe jaundice at birth that affected his brainstem, impacting his hearing and speech. He revealed that he has worked extensively with coaches and therapists to improve his speech, stating, "Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I’ve had to work hard on since I was a child... It’s not perfect; I’m still working really hard on it,” he revealed.

Despite his speech challenges, Ibrahim's parents sent him to boarding school in England, where he had a transformative experience. Initially, fitting in was tough as an Indian student, but he thrived, playing sports, making friends, and learning. He credits boarding school with helping him overcome his speech issues and develop resilience. Ibrahim emphasized that despite coming from a privileged background, he had to navigate challenges on his own, saying, "When you're 14 and on your own, boarding school isn't easy... Yet, it shaped my character and changed my perspective on life."

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's eldest son. He has a sister, Sara Ali Khan. After Saif's divorce from Amrita, he married Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. On the film front, he will next be seen in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.