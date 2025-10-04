Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Saif Ali Khan OPENS UP on stabbing incident on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, says 'Son Taimur asked me are you...'

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar will soon appear on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s show Two Much, where he recalls his harrowing January incident in which he was stabbed while protecting his son Jeh. The emotional moment left Kajol in tears and Twinkle calling him a 'real hero.'

Rishika Baranwal

Oct 04, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan OPENS UP on stabbing incident on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, says 'Son Taimur asked me are you...'
Saif Ali Khan is set to appear on the talk show Two Much, hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, with Akshay Kumar as another guest. The teaser of the episode has sparked interest after Saif opened up about the terrifying January incident when an intruder broke into his home.

According to Saif, the intruder entered his son Jeh’s room, prompting him to confront the attacker to protect his child. In the scuffle, Saif was stabbed six times. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and underwent a five-hour surgery. Thankfully, he has recovered, but the experience was traumatic for the family.

Saif shares the emotional moment

During the show, Saif recounted, 'I got stabbed in my leg and there was blood everywhere. Taimur told me, ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, no I don’t think so.' Hearing this, Kajol was visibly moved and hugged the actor, while Twinkle Khanna praised him, saying, 'You’re a real hero.' The emotional exchange highlights both the gravity of the incident and Saif’s bravery in protecting his children.

Longtime Bollywood connection with Kajol

Interestingly, Saif and Kajol have known each other for years. They were initially set to make their debut opposite each other in the film Bekhudi. A few scenes were even shot, and Saif attended the film’s mahurat. However, he was later replaced by Kamal Sadanah, and Kajol went on to work with him. Despite this, the two have maintained a cordial bond over the years, making their heartfelt moment on Two Much even more special.

Fans can expect an emotional and candid conversation from Saif Ali Khan when the episode releases, offering insights into his courage and family bonds.

