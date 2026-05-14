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Saif Ali Khan on Kartavya, says nailing Haryanvi dialect was 'trickest part' for this reason

Saif Ali Khan said mastering the Haryanvi dialect was the toughest part of Kartavya, as it required understanding cultural nuances along with dialogue delivery.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 14, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan on Kartavya, says nailing Haryanvi dialect was 'trickest part' for this reason
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Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the challenges of mastering the Haryanvi dialect for his upcoming film Kartavya, calling it the 'trickiest part' of his preparation. The actor said the role demanded not just dialogue delivery but also a deep understanding of cultural nuances.

Saif Ali Khan on learning Haryanvi for Kartavya:

Saif Ali Khan is preparing to launch his upcoming Netflix movie Kartavya, which Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan produced through their Red Chillies Entertainment company. Saif plays a police officer who must choose between his professional obligations and his moral beliefs in the film, which has generated significant interest after its trailer debut. The trailer displayed Saif in a rough Indian character, while viewers praised his Haryanvi speech because it sounded genuine. Many fans appreciated how the accent added depth and realism to his character.

‘Trickiest part was dialect’: Saif

Saif stated that his most difficult challenge in the role required him to master the dialect. He explained that it was not about memorising dialogue because actors need to grasp the cultural significance of the language they speak. According to him, every accent carries identity and honesty, and capturing that authenticity was important for his performance.

He explained that he needed to practice reading and listening while repeating dialogues until he achieved a natural speaking style. Saif further shared that director Pulkit Sharma was satisfied with his progress and performance. The actor believes he can now deliver a convincing Haryanvi accent, although he considers himself capable of further improvement.

Also read: Rahul Dev finally clarifies Mahesh Babu's real intention behind 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

Strong cast and production:

The movie Kartavya features Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in significant roles. The film Red Chillies Entertainment produced develops Saif's pattern of choosing serious, authentic roles.

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