Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor give couple goals, give perfect mantra for healthy relationship: 'We don't plan...'

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently shared their thoughts on love and relationships in a special interview for Valentine’s Day. The couple who had been married for almost twenty years explained their strong relationship through their belief that love should come naturally without feeling like a duty. The couple demonstrated their understanding of true love by describing it as a relationship that develops from friendship and mutual respect between partners who share their lives.

Keeping love simple:

Saif and Kareena explained that daily life comes with many responsibilities and chores, but love should never become one of them. They focus on small, meaningful moments rather than trying to impress with extravagant celebrations. Saif mentioned that a relationship should provide comfort and companionship instead of stress. Kareena explained that their relationship becomes stronger because they support each other through personal goals, family responsibilities and their work as parents. The couple maintains their relationship by spending time together with their children, even though both of them pursue demanding film careers.

Communication is key:

Honest and open communication stands as vital, according to the couple. The couple selects peaceful discussions to handle their problems because they want to understand each other better. The couple believes that this method maintains love between them as a natural and enjoyable experience, which does not create additional work. Saif and Kareena demonstrate that successful relationships need partners to maintain equal relationships while they develop their bond through shared time together.

Fans react:

The fans reacted positively to their comments about love. The couple received high praise from fans who found them to be authentic and inspirational. One fan commented, 'I am all in, super excited to watch your new movie coming in 2026,' expressing excitement for their upcoming projects. Another fan said, 'Best wishes for the success of this movie to you chitto,' showing support for their work and admiration for the couple. The fans of the couple received their message about natural love, which requires no effort yet requires mutual understanding and support.